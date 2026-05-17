Iran's national soccer team, facing complications stemming from the Middle East conflict and US visa issues, is set to hold emergency talks with FIFA.

British media outlet The Athletic reported Saturday that FIFA representatives will meet with officials from the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The meeting will take place in Istanbul, with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstroem expected to attend on behalf of FIFA.

The talks come amid worsening tensions in the Middle East and ongoing concerns over US visa restrictions. Following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in February, regional tensions have escalated, drawing attention to whether Iran will face difficulties participating in the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mehdi Taj told Reuters, "This will be a decisive meeting. The visa issue has not yet been resolved. We need firm guarantees from FIFA."

During the World Cup group-stage draw ceremony last December, several Iranian soccer officials reportedly failed to obtain US visas. At least one official was also reportedly denied entry into Canada last month while traveling to attend the FIFA Congress.

The US government has indicated that it intends to allow the Iranian national team to participate in the tournament. Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We do not want to prevent Iran's players from taking part in the World Cup." However, Washington plans to restrict entry for individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US designates as a terrorist organization.

US President Donald Trump also said he did not want athletes to be affected, though Rubio added that the US would not allow "individuals disguised as journalists or trainers" into the country.

FIFA has consistently maintained that Iran's participation in the World Cup is not in jeopardy. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly stated that Iran will compete in the tournament as scheduled.

Iran is set to face Belgium, New Zealand and the United States in Los Angeles during the group stage, while its match against Egypt is scheduled for Seattle. Earlier in February, Iranian officials said they had discussed with FIFA the possibility of moving Iran's matches to Mexico, but FIFA insisted there were no plans to change venues.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)