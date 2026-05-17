RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) -- Cristiano Ronaldo suffered heartache for the second time in a week when his Saudi club Al Nassr was stunned at home 1-0 by Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on Saturday.

Ronaldo's wait for his first piece of major accolade since signing a big-money deal to join Al Nassr in 2023 was extended by the Japanese club, who withstood a second-half barrage by the Saudi team.

In front of 26,000 fans at the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr was the hot favorite to become the first Saudi Arabian team to win the AFC Champions League Two, the second-tier Asian continental crown equivalent to UEFA's Europa League.

But it was Gamba who struck the only goal of the game, against the run of play, when forward Deniz Hummet latched onto Issam Jebali's through ball and buried his finish from the edge of the box after 29 minutes.

"We had prepared well but they were very fast and they surprised us," said Al Nassr's Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus."

"For the first 30 minutes, we were not at our best but after that, we dominated. They only had one opportunity and they scored from it."

Earlier in the week, Ronaldo had been forced to wait longer for a first Saudi Pro League title when Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento conceded a bizarre injury-time own goal that gave second-placed Al Hilal a 1-1 draw.

A win would have secured a first Saudi domestic title for the Portuguese great, who then endured more agony in Riyadh four days later.

"The dream is close," the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers on Wednesday, after his side had been seconds from the league title glory against Al Hilal.

"Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"

Al Nassr is two points ahead of Al Hilal with one game to play and can seal the title at home to Damac on Thursday.

Al Hilal plays its final match away to Al Fayha on the same night.

"We didn't get what we wanted here but there is one more final for us, the Saudi Pro League title, which is very important to us," Jesus said.

"We have five days to recover and prepare and there is no time for grieving. We have to get going again."