Overprotective parents once plagued classrooms, now they're interfering in their adult children’s workplaces in matters from salaries to office conflicts

In South Korea, entering the workforce has long been seen as a defining step into adulthood. But for some young workers, that milestone is being overshadowed by parents who are unwilling to let go.

According to online workplace communities Sunday, parental interference in adult children’s careers is emerging as a notable burden for human resources departments, particularly in matters involving compensation and office conflicts.

In a post uploaded to Remember, a business card management app, titled "Is this a company or a real estate agency?" its writer, who introduced himself as a male software developer in his 30s, said the mother of a new employee at his company recently visited the office to demand a higher salary for her child.

"We barely managed to talk her down after explaining that the salary range was already set and would go up over time. It felt like parents signing a rental contract for their underage kid. Does it really make sense for a parent to interfere in salary negotiations?" he said.

He added that parents showing up at companies is far from unusual these days, saying, "At my friend’s company, a young employee's father actually came to the office shouting, ‘Bring out the person bullying my child.'"

The post quickly drew a flood of comments from users sharing similar experiences.

One user working in materials and inventory management shared that he once witnessed an applicant’s father sit in on a job interview.

"The father said he was worried because it was his child’s first time looking for a job," the user wrote.

Another comment read, "I work in a marketing department, and our interns are required to work eight hour shifts, but one intern's mother called asking if we could let her child leave early because she had plans with friends."

Old habits die hard

Parents meddling in their adult children’s workplaces represent the latest evolution of “helicopter parenting” in Korea, a term used to describe parents who are excessively involved in their children's lives.

A 2024 survey conducted by JoongAng Ilbo of 40 HR managers at South Korea’s 100 largest companies by market capitalization found that 14 respondents, or 35 percent, said they had been contacted by an employee’s family member.

The reasons for contact varied from inquiries about department transfers and salaries to dress codes and vacation requests.

The extension of helicopter parenting into adulthood appears to be rooted in a widespread belief that a child’s achievements and failures ultimately reflect parental responsibility.

A survey conducted in March by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs of 1,600 parents aged 45 to 69 with children between 19 and 34 found that 2 out of 3 respondents shared that perception.

"The prolonged economic stagnation and worsening job insecurity have further amplified such parental anxiety, leading many parents to remain heavily involved even after their children reach adulthood," the report said.