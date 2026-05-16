A 63-year-old professor with over two decades of teaching experience donated her organs, saving three individuals just days before South Korea’s Teachers’ Day, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency.

Kim Mi-hyang donated her liver and both kidneys at Samsung Changwon Hospital on Sunday after she was declared brain-dead.

According to the agency, Kim collapsed at home on April 17 after having headaches and dizziness, and she did not regain consciousness.

Her family agreed to donate her organs, saying the choice reflected her values and how she lived her life.

“As much as we wanted to save my mother, we also wanted her to help other patients,” her daughter, Park Da-bin, said in a statement. “Even though we were not financially well off, she always liked giving to others.”

Lee Sam-yeol, president of the Korea Organ Donation Agency, said Kim had been both an educator and a volunteer, and that she “practiced noble love through organ donation even in her final moments.”