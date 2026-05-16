A Michelin two-star restaurant in Seoul has been indicted for allegedly serving dishes with ants, which are not approved for human consumption under South Korean law.

Prosecutors stated that the restaurant’s owner imported dried ants from the US and Thailand starting in 2021 and used them in several menu items over four years, according to local news reports on Sunday.

South Korea permits only 10 insect species for edible use, and ants are not among them.

Investigators estimate the restaurant sold approximately 12,000 ant-containing dishes, generating about 120 million won ($80,000) in revenue.

The case began when Ministry of Food and Drug Safety officials found online posts and blog reviews showing diners served dishes garnished with ants. Following an investigation, the ministry referred the case to prosecutors.

The restaurant, located in Seoul’s upscale Sinsa-dong neighborhood, still remains open.