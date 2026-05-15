Hybe's Latin pop boy group Santos Bravos earned its first award at the Spotify Podcast Awards, signaling the group's growing influence and rising popularity in Latin America.

The five-member group — Drew, Alejandro, Kaue, Gabi and Kenneth — won the Breakthrough Podcast award at the Spotify Podcast Awards held Wednesday in Mexico City.

The category recognizes emerging podcasts based on Spotify podcast data and cultural impact over the past year, with winners ultimately decided through fan votes. The award is considered an indicator of growth, buzz, fandom power and listener loyalty.

The group was recognized for its Spotify podcast series, "Santos Bravos — La Serie," which documents the group’s formation process, behind-the-scenes moments, in-depth member interviews and ongoing activities.

The group also took the stage as performers during the ceremony, opening with its powerful single "Kawasaki" before shifting moods with its quieter track, "Wow." Santos Bravos also performed "Mhm" and "Velocidade" — the lead tracks from its first EP "Dual" — to round out the medley.

Santos Bravos is a five-member group launched under Hybe Latin America as part of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s "multihome, multigenre" strategy. The group debuted in Mexico in October and recently visited Korea for promotional activities, including music programs, radio appearances and YouTube reality programs.