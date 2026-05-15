Benchmark closes below 7,500 as foreigners sell over 5 trillion won

The Kospi's first break above 8,000 lasted less than a day.

Korea's benchmark stock index climbed to an intraday record Friday, only to tumble below 7,500 by the close as profit-taking swept through a market that had added 1,000 points in just seven trading days.

The Kospi closed at 7,493.18, down 6.12 percent from the previous session and marking its lowest finish of the week.

The reversal was sharp. After rising as high as 8,046.78 within the first half-hour of trading, the index quickly fell back below its 7,951 opening level and kept sliding, touching 7,371.68. From peak to trough, the Kospi lost 675.10 points, or about 8.4 percent.

Friday's selloff nearly wiped out the rally that followed the Kospi's first intraday breach of 7,000 on May 7.

A deepening divergence in investor flows drove the volatility, as foreign investors took profits while retail investors bought the dip.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.56 trillion won ($3.7 billion) on the Kospi, extending a selling streak that has continued for seven sessions. Retail investors bought a net 7.2 trillion won, aggressively absorbing the selloff, but institutions offloaded 1.74 trillion won, adding to the pressure on the index.

The sustained foreign selling also pressured the won, pushing the dollar-won exchange rate above 1,500 for the first time in about a month. The rate rose as high as 1,506.8 after opening at 1,494.2, before easing to 1,509.6 by the close.