ST Pharm said Friday it joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, as part of efforts to strengthen its global ESG management.

Launched at the UN headquarters in 2000, the UNGC is a global corporate sustainability initiative involving more than 20,000 companies and organizations across over 160 countries working toward Sustainable Development Goals.

Following the membership, the company plans to annually disclose a Communication on Progress report outlining its implementation road map and compliance with the 10 principles.

ST Pharm has previously published sustainability reports based on Global Reporting Initiative guidelines and disclosed environmental information through the Carbon Disclosure Project, while strengthening its environmental, safety and governance systems.

The company said joining the UNGC is expected to help systemize its ESG activities according to global standards and strengthen trust with global partners.

Yoo Yeon-chul, secretary-general of the UNGC Korea Association, said ST Pharm’s membership represents a meaningful first step toward aligning with global standards presented by the international community.

“We hope this will serve as an opportunity for the company to reflect the UNGC’s values and principles throughout its management practices,” Yoo said.

“Joining the UNGC reflects ST Pharm’s commitment to responsible management not only for profit generation, but also for human health and a sustainable future,” said ST Pharm CEO Sung Moo-je. “We will internalize the UNGC’s 10 principles into our strategy, corporate culture and daily operations as a global leading CDMO company.”