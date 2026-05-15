V of BTS drew more than 100 million hits with a reel on TikTok, cementing his strong presence on the platform.

He posted a video of him practicing a handshake ritual with Jungkook backstage on May 9, which exceeded the 100 million mark in four days, becoming his second to do so on TikTok.

His account is the only one in Korea to achieve the feat this year. V opened his in March and amassed 10 million followers in 19 days, which has since grown to more than 15 million.

Separately, label Big Hit Music announced Friday the details of its citywide campaign in Las Vegas, where the septet will perform on May 23, 27 and 28 as part of its world tour “Arirang.”