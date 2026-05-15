South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace said Friday that it would partner with Estonian unmanned systems firm Milrem Robotics for Romania’s uncrewed ground vehicle program, as the South Korean defense firm seeks to expand its European business portfolio beyond conventional artillery systems.

The agreement was signed Thursday at the BSDA 2026 defense exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, involving Hanwha Aerospace, Milrem Robotics and Hanwha Aerospace Romania, the company said.

European countries and NATO members are stepping up the adoption of multipurpose unmanned systems, amid heightened regional security concerns. Romania is working to introduce a next-generation uncrewed ground vehicle platform as part of its military modernization efforts.

Hanwha Aerospace currently operates wheeled UGV platforms including the Arion-SMET and GRUNT, both developed in-house. Milrem Robotics’ tracked UGV platform THeMIS has gained recognition in global markets for its off-road mobility, hybrid propulsion system and ability to integrate a wide range of mission equipment in real combat conditions.

The two companies are co-developing a larger tracked UGV platform beyond their existing systems. Ahead of the agreement, The companies successfully demonstrated a manned-unmanned teaming, or MUM-T, in Romania, using the GRUNT and THeMIS platforms.

Hanwha plans to establish a local production and supply system for next-generation unmanned solutions in Romania and eventually expand its uncrewed systems business across Europe.

“THeMIS is one of the first UGV systems in Europe to enter mass production,” said Kuldar Varsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics. “Through cooperation with Hanwha Aerospace, we will contribute to expanding production capabilities in Romania and revitalizing the regional defense industry ecosystem.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to provide solutions optimized for Romania’s operational environment, while expanding its unmanned systems portfolio in Europe and NATO markets,” said Lim Kyung-wook, head of Hanwha Aerospace Romania.