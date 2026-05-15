Woodz has spent a total of 70 weeks in the top 10 on Melon’s Top 100 chart with “Drowning,” the longest run in the chart's history, his agency Edam Entertainment said Friday.

“Drowning,” a track from his fifth EP “Oo-li,” climbed back into the top 10 on the day to hit the threshold.

The musician co-wrote both the words and lyrics of the song from the 2023 mini album. It went viral after he sang it on a television show in 2024 and it went on to top the year-end tally on Melon, the largest music platform in Korea.

Woodz released first solo studio album “Archive. 1” in March and will tour four cities in Europe — Berlin, London and Frankfurt, Germany, as well as Paris — next month.