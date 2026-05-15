New data from Wiseapp Retail shows ChatGPT has pulled far ahead of rivals in both user base and growth in Korea’s generative AI app market.

ChatGPT added 12.37 million monthly active users in March from a year earlier, the largest increase among major apps. Google’s Gemini followed with 7.18 million new users, while Grok AI, Claude and Perplexity posted gains of 1.58 million, 1.34 million and 700,000, respectively. ChatGPT also led in total users, reaching 23.29 million monthly active users as of March.

The survey was based on Korean Android and iOS users, reflecting the growing use of generative AI for search, work assistance and content creation.

Industry observers attribute ChatGPT’s growth to its early lead and feature upgrades, while warning that intensifying competition among AI platforms is likely ahead.