Public transportation fares between New York City and the stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been sharply reduced, after criticism mounted over what many called price gouging.

According to reports from The New York Times on Wednesday, the 2026 FIFA World Cup New York/New Jersey Host Committee cut the round-trip shuttle bus fare between New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and New York City from the originally planned $80 to $20 — a 75 percent reduction.

The number of available seats will also increase from 10,000 to 18,000. Officials plan to boost transport capacity by deploying additional school buses.

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets of the National Football League, is scheduled to host eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the final.

Train fares, which had also drawn heavy criticism, were adjusted as well. The round-trip rail fare between Penn Station in Manhattan and MetLife Stadium was initially set at $150, but was later lowered to $98 following backlash.

Still, considering that the usual round-trip fare is around $12.90, the World Cup pricing remains nearly eight times higher. The distance between Manhattan and the stadium is about 15 kilometers (9 miles), and the train ride takes roughly 15 minutes.

NJ Transit had argued that fare hikes were unavoidable because World Cup hosting costs could not be passed on to residents, but criticism continued that the pricing was excessive.

Ultimately, Mikie Sherrill and Kathy Hochul stepped in directly and secured private sponsors, leading to the fare reductions.

In a statement, Gov. Sherrill said, "While FIFA is set to earn $13 billion from the World Cup yet refuses to cover fans' transportation costs, we found a solution that protects residents," adding that the outcome was made possible "thanks to strong partnerships with private sponsors."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)