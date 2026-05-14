Boy group Close Your Eyes is releasing a Spanish-language version of “Pose” on Friday, according to agency Uncore on Thursday.

The hip-hop number is the lead track from the group’s digital single “Overexposed,” which came out last month, in time for its first debut anniversary. Jang Yeojun and Jeon Minwook participated in writing the lyrics of the original track, which includes the Spanish phrase “Uno, dos, tres and pose.”

Meanwhile, the group is set to resume the overseas concert series “Beyond Your Eyes” on May 22 in Toronto, Canada. The multinational team will perform in three cities in the country before heading to Hong Kong for a show on May 30.