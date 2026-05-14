Chef Anh Sung-jae, known for his fine-dining restaurant and his appearance as one of the judges on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” is taking a break from YouTube after facing criticism over a wine controversy at his Seoul restaurant.

Anh’s YouTube team said Wednesday that they would pause uploads for now as they reorganized and reviewed the channel’s direction.

“We hope to return with more responsible content,” the statement said.

This decision follows weeks of backlash surrounding Mosu Seoul, Ahn’s Michelin two-star restaurant, after a diner accused the staff of serving a different wine from the one that had been ordered and criticized the restaurant’s handling of the situation.

Last month, a widely shared online post claimed the customer ordered a bottle of Chateau Leoville Barton 2000 but was served the 2005 vintage instead, which reportedly costs about 100,000 won ($67) less.

The customer said staff offered to let them “taste the 2000 vintage” after the mistake was pointed out. It also added that the staff did not apologize.

After the post went viral, Anh admitted that a sommelier had served the 2005 bottle by mistake and did not tell the customer right away when he realized it.

He also said that when the customer asked about the wine, the sommelier brought out an empty bottle of the 2000 vintage, which Anh later called inappropriate.

Anh also apologized for later remarks, including that the incident could be a “learning opportunity” for comparing different vintages.

Criticism still continued after the apology, especially when a new, unrelated video was posted on Anh's YouTube channel about an hour later.

Viewers quickly filled the video with comments questioning the timing, with some asking, “Is this really the right time to post a video?”

Some viewers said it made the apology seem insincere.