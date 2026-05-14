Pianist brothers Lee Hyuk and Lee Hyo will take the stage together in Seoul next week, presenting a duo recital that brings together solo works and repertoire for two pianos.

The recital, to be held May 24 at 5 p.m. at Seoul Arts Center’s Concert Hall, follows the brothers' recent appearance at the 2025 International Chopin Piano Competition, where both advanced to the semifinal round.

The Seoul recital opens with solo Chopin works: Lee Hyuk will perform the Fantaisie in F minor, Op. 49, while Lee Hyo will play Scherzo No. 4 in E major, Op. 54.

The second part of the program focuses on music for two pianos, including Gershwin/Grainger’s Fantasy on Themes from “Porgy and Bess,” Arthur Benjamin’s Six Caribbean Pieces and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45.

Lee Hyuk, born in 2000, first drew international attention after becoming the youngest winner of the Paderewski International Piano Competition in 2016. He went on to win third prize at the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in 2018 and first prize at the Long-Thibaud-Crespin International Piano Competition in France in 2022. In 2021, he was the only Korean pianist to reach the final round of the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw.

Lee Hyo, born in 2007, has also been building an international career through competitions and performances abroad. He graduated from the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris in 2024 and has won prizes at competitions, including the Astana Piano Passion International Competition, the Arthur Rubinstein in Memoriam International Piano Competition, the Animato Chopin Edition and the Long-Thibaud-Crespin International Piano Competition.