Cortis claimed the top spot on Melon’s Top 100 with “Redred,” label Big Hit Music announced Thursday, citing the latest chart.

“Our first time at No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100, we really are grateful,” said Seonghyeon, sharing his response in a note posted on a fan platform upon hearing the news.

The single was released April 20, two weeks ahead of the group's second EP “Greengreen.” It scored Cortis its first entry on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, where it has remained for three weeks.

The prerelease also made Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100, at No. 17. The rookie boy group entered the chart barely nine months since debut.

The mini album sold over 2.3 million copies in the first week, surpassing 1 million on the first day.