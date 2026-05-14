Flagship sedan becomes first model to adopt Hyundai's new Pleos Connect infotainment platform, next-generation hybrid system

Hyundai Motor’s flagship large-size sedan has returned with advanced infotainment and a revamped hybrid system, highlighting the group’s broader shift toward software-defined vehicles.

First launched in 1986, the Grandeur marks its 40th anniversary this year with a facelifted version of the seventh-generation model, following the predecessor introduced in 2022. The vehicle remained one of Hyundai’s top-selling sedans last year in Korea, with 71,775 units sold, trailing only Kia’s Avante.

The Grandeur is the brand’s first vehicle to incorporate the group’s new “Pleos Connect” infotainment system, its first production-ready SDV transition strategy. The system is designed to continuously update vehicle functions and services, allowing drivers and passengers to access new features much like on a smart device.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Park Young-woo, head of Hyundai’s infotainment development division, said the new interface is built around a large 17-inch display divided into separate driving information and app control areas to enhance usability and safety. The system is paired with a slim display and head-up display that prioritize key driving data such as speed, media and navigation, helping drivers process information more intuitively while reducing distraction.

Pleos Connect also introduces “Gleo AI,” a large language model-based voice assistant capable of understanding conversational requests and responding based on driving context and vehicle status. The AI can also intuitively adjust vehicle functions — such as lowering seat heating when a passenger says the seat feels too hot — while handling requests from both drivers and passengers.

The new Grandeur is Hyundai’s first sedan to feature the next-generation hybrid system first introduced in the Palisade SUV, boosting fuel efficiency, power output and driving performance. The dual-motor setup includes optimized regenerative braking tailored to different driving conditions. The sedan delivers a combined 249 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in about eight seconds.

Hyundai also added new convenience features. The “smart vision roof,” the first on a Hyundai vehicle, replaces the conventional panoramic sunroof blind with a technology that blocks sunlight and heat through electrically controlled light transmission. Passengers can adjust transparency across six separate sections for a more customizable cabin experience.

Another upgraded feature is the powered air vent system, offering four airflow modes — including spread, focus, cycle and custom — for a more personalized climate control.

Hyundai also expanded rear-seat reclining and ventilated seat functions, previously limited to internal combustion models, to the hybrid version by redesigning the battery and seat layout. Rear turn signals were repositioned higher to improve visibility.

The new Grandeur comes with four powertrain options — 2.5 gasoline, 3.5 gasoline, 3.5 LPG and 1.6 turbo hybrid. Prices start from 41.85 million won ($28,000).