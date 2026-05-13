About 30 dogs registered for regular blood donations and their owners attended a commemorative event Wednesday at Konkuk University.

Three donor dogs received special recognition at the event. Bokhui, a former rescue dog, received the Life Sharing Award after donating blood 12 times since 2022. Sundol, an emergency donor dog, received the Life Guardian Award, while Tree was honored with a retirement award for regularly donating blood from the center’s pilot phase until retirement.

Wednesday's event was organized by the KU I’m Dognor Blood Donation Center at Konkuk University Veterinary Hospital, Asia’s first pet blood donation center, which opened in 2022.

According to the center, 555 donor dogs have donated a combined 238,140 milliliters of blood, enough to help treat about 2,300 small dogs.

“Thanks to these donor dogs, we have been able to save many lives,” said Han Hyun-jung, head of the center. “We will continue working to promote animal medical welfare and respect for life.”