The Cheonan Dongnam Police Station said Wednesday it arrested an elementary school student on suspicion of stealing a car and driving it without a license.

The student allegedly stole the vehicle from the parking lot of an apartment complex in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, at around 7:20 a.m.

Police received a report from the car’s owner that the vehicle had been stolen. About an hour later, they received another report that “an elementary school student was driving” near a local school.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle and arrested the student at the scene. They are also looking for two other students believed to have been involved.

According to police, the students allegedly opened the door of an unlocked vehicle and drove away after finding that the engine could be started. The car hit a structure while they were fleeing, but no injuries were reported.

Police plan to question the student over the motive and other details of the alleged offense.

Under Korean law, minors aged 10 to 14 are not subject to criminal punishment even if they commit acts that would otherwise constitute crimes. Instead, they may be subject to protective measures under the Juvenile Act.