Younite returned Tuesday with a refined sound and renewed sense of direction, unveiling its eighth EP “Inyun Part. 1” as the beginning of a new chapter.

The media showcase, held in western Seoul, marked the boy group’s first comeback in nine months and its first release under Para Music, a K-pop label under Brand New Music.

The seven members present — Eunho, Steve, Hyungseok, Woono, Dey, Kyungmoon and Sion — described the album as both a turning point and a fresh start.

“We prepared really hard because the hiatus was longer than we anticipated,” said Eunho during the showcase. “Since it’s our first album after moving labels and our first release in nearly a year, we communicated a lot with the company throughout the process. It felt more like we were building something together ourselves.”

Eunsang is continuing his hiatus for health-related reasons and did not participate in the comeback activities. Eunho added that the remaining seven members worked harder to fill the space he left behind.

“Because it was our first time preparing an album as seven members, we felt an even greater responsibility to make sure the absence didn’t feel empty,” he said.

The EP’s title, “Inyun Part. 1,” draws from the Korean word “inyeon,” a meaningful connection between people that exists somewhere between coincidence and fate. Younite's new release explores the moments in which different people, emotions and timelines intersect and become connected.

According to the group and agency, the album also reflects a shift in Younite’s musical identity, which leans into lower-toned sounds, controlled tension and layered emotional textures.

The lead track, “Pose!” captures what the group described as “a single pose where two different worlds overlap within one frame.” The song highlights a more controlled and mature side of Younite compared to its earlier releases.

“We prepared this song with the determination to show a completely different side of Younite from before,” said Woono. “It combines dense sound, restrained energy and performance in a way that feels new for us.”

The album spans multiple genres, including digicore, UK house, rock and rage hyperpop. Hyungseok said the members were heavily involved throughout the process, with several members participating in songwriting and composition.

“A lot of our opinions went into this album, so the seven of us talked constantly while preparing it,” he said.

Eunho, who participated in writing and composing the side track “Nothing,” said he “focused on themes that listeners could emotionally relate to.”

The group also emphasized its desire to present a stronger, more polished performance style.

“We’ve shown more hip-hop-oriented performances in the past,” said Dey. “This time, we wanted to reveal another side and texture of our performance style to listeners so that they can get a different taste of Younite.”

Now in its fourth year since its debut, Younite said the comeback feels almost like a second debut.

“It felt refreshing, almost like starting over again,” said Eunho. “We approached this album with even more passion because we see it as a new turning point for Younite.”