BTS returned to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart, after a week one rung below, with “Swim,” according to the latest chart dated May 16.

The lead single from the band’s fifth studio album “Arirang” sat at No. 2 on the Global 200 and climbed back up two rungs to No. 30 on the Hot 100, tallying seven weeks on the main songs chart.

The album slid down two rungs to No. 7 on Billboard 200, sitting among the top 10 for seven weeks straight, including three atop the ranking.

Separately, Jungkook’s solo work “My Time” exceeded 300 million plays on Spotify, becoming his 10th solo single to do so. Co-written by the artist, “My Time” is part of BTS’ fourth LP from 2020, “Map of the Soul: 7.” It hit No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100.