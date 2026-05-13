Tim Hortons said it will launch a Korea-exclusive “Non-Original Iced Capp” campaign, blending Korean flavors and cultural elements into its signature iced beverage lineup.

The campaign reinterprets the brand’s globally popular Original Iced Capp, which was introduced in 1999, through Korean ingredients and aesthetics, while reflecting Tim Hortons’ strategy of adapting global products to local tastes.

Inspired by Korea’s saekdong norigae, a traditional multicolored ornament, the campaign incorporates vibrant colors and Korean dessert flavors to create localized versions of the Iced Capp.

Tim Hortons said the campaign aims to strengthen emotional connections with Korean consumers by combining the brand’s Canadian identity with Korean cultural themes.

The campaign video features two symbolic bears — a Canadian grizzly bear representing the Original Iced Capp and an Asiatic black bear representing Korea — portraying a cross-cultural friendship.

The new beverage lineup reimagines Korean shaved ice desserts in drink form. Menu items include an apple mango bingsu Iced Capp made with milk ice and apple mango, as well as a red bean bingsu Iced Capp featuring blended rice ice, sweet red beans and rice cakes.

The company also introduced Korean-inspired donuts and Timbits. New cruller flavors include injeolmi, black sesame and mugwort, while two Timbits varieties reinterpret Korea’s seed-filled hotteok.

“As Iced Capp is one of the brand’s signature products, we wanted to preserve the heritage of the original while offering Korean customers a broader range of flavors,” a company official said. “We hope this lineup blending global heritage with Korean tastes will offer customers a fresh summer experience.”