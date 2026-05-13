Illit’s fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai” debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, its best career rank on the main albums chart, agency Belift Lab said Wednesday.

Its first EP “Super Real Me” ranked No. 93, second EP “I’ll Like You” No. 94 and third EP “bomb” ranked No. 171.

The focus track from the EP, “It’s Me,” ranked No. 55 and No. 104 on Billboard Global excl. US and Global 200, respectively, pushing the group to No. 26 on its Artist 100 chart.

The five-track release entered Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking at No. 1 and sold more than 411,000 copies in the first week, another record for the quintet.

Next month, Wonhee’s reality show, “Wonhee is 20,” will start airing on a Korean streaming service.