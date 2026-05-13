Yoo Hae-jin, who plays the warden in the megahit film "The King's Warden," has donated 100 million won ($66,787) to support patients receiving cancer treatment, a Seoul hospital said Wednesday.

Yoo expressed hope that the donation will help cancer patients receive better treatment in a more comfortable and safe environment and eventually return to their everyday lives, according to Asan Medical Center.

With the latest contribution, Yoo has donated a combined 200 million won to the hospital, following earlier donations in 2022 and 2023.

The hospital said it plans to use the donation to establish cutting-edge treatment systems for cancer patients and improve the environment for their treatments.

Yoo recently received the grand prize in the film category at the Baeksang Awards for his performance in "The King's Warden," which has become the second-most watched film in Korean cinema history following its release in February.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, the film portrays the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hae-jin) and the dethroned King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) during the latter's exile in the village. (Yonhap)