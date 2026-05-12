Los Angeles Dodgers starting shortstop Mookie Betts returned from a side injury, while Kim Hye-seong kept his spot on the roster after taking advantage of his opportunity in the majors.

The Dodgers announced that "shortstop Mookie Betts has been reinstated from the injured list." The club added, "To make room for Betts on the 26-man major league roster, infielder Alex Freeland has been optioned to Triple-A."

Freeland posted weaker numbers than Kim during spring training, but he earned a spot on the Dodgers’ Opening Day 26-man roster ahead of Kim because he was considered one of the organization’s top prospects.

Kim, meanwhile, hit over .400 during spring training but began the season in the minor leagues after losing out to Freeland for a roster spot. However, following Betts’ injury, Kim was called up to the majors early last month and has since made an impact with his all-around play on offense, defense and the bases.

As a result, when Betts returned, it was Freeland -- not Kim -- who was sent back to the minors. Kim successfully capitalized on the opportunity created by Betts’ absence.

With the latest roster move, Kim is now expected to remain in the major leagues for the time being and will have more opportunities to continue proving himself at the MLB level.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)