Cortis unveiled a music video for a track from its second EP via Big Hit Music on Monday.

The music video for “Acai” is based on video clips created by the five members, jumping over time and space with acai berries as the main theme throughout.

They got creative over acai bowls, their favorite while working on the new album, “Greengreen.”

All bandmates participated in writing the song as well and Martin and Seonghyeon also had a hand in producing the single. A performance clip for the song will follow on Tuesday.

The EP was released on May 4 and sold over 2.3 million copies in its first week, becoming the second bestselling album from a K-pop artist this year, after BTS' "Arirang."