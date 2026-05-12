BoyNextDoor uploaded a timetable for its promotional activities for its first studio recording, “Home,” via agency KOZ Entertainment on Monday.

An assemblage of objects — from a key and a photograph to a postcard and a notebook — lists pending activities leading up to the release of the LP, due out June 8.

The six-member act dropped a prerelease from the set, “Ddok Ddok Ddok,” Monday. The hip-hop tune refers to knocking sounds on the “door” in the group’s name. The single charted at No. 56 on Melon’s Top 100 upon release.

The boy band also participated in the soundtrack for hit drama series “Perfect Crown” and is appearing in an entertainment program in Japan, “BoyNextDoor Tomodachi Base.”