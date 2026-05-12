The Atlanta Braves have activated shortstop Kim Ha-seong from the injured list, with the South Korean set to make his season debut this week.

The Braves made the move in Atlanta on Monday, the eve of the start of their three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs. The team said Kim, now in his sixth big league campaign, will be in the lineup in the series opener.

Kim, 30, signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves in December after spending the latter portion of the 2025 season with them. However, Kim tore a tendon in his right middle finger after slipping on ice in his native South Korea in January, which kept him out of spring training.

Kim batted .286 with a double and an RBI in nine minor league rehab games before Monday's call-up.

Once Kim, the 2023 National League Gold Glove winner at the utility spot, returns, he will take over as the Braves' primary shortstop and move Mauricio Dubon, the Braves' Opening Day shortstop, to the utility role.

Dubon has mostly played in the outfield in recent weeks and will likely be the Braves' top option in left field.

Kim is now the fourth South Korean player in Major League Baseball this season, joining Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Song Sung-mun of the San Diego Padres. All four were once teammates with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization.

The Braves, idle Monday, boast the best record in MLB this season at 28-13, with a nine-game lead over three clubs in the National League East. (Yonhap)