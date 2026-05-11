Senior museum officials from Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand are gathering in Korea this week to discuss AI-driven cultural exchange and ways to strengthen heritage partnerships between Korea and ASEAN member states.

The week-long program, organized by the Korea Foundation under the “2026 KF Invitation Program for Influential Figures from ASEAN Strategic Regions,” runs from Monday to Saturday across Seoul, Daejeon and Busan.

Invited participants include Indira Estiyanti Nurjadin, head of the Indonesian Heritage Agency; Jeremy Barns, director-general of the National Museum of the Philippines; and Nitaya Kanokmongkol, director of the National Museums of Thailand.

The initiative aims to expand cultural exchanges with ASEAN states while strengthening Korea’s cooperation with the Global South, according to the Korea Foundation.

A centerpiece of the program is the Korea-ASEAN Cultural Cooperation Roundtable, scheduled for Tuesday at the Jeongdong 1928 Art Center in Seoul.

The roundtable will feature discussions on digital transformation and the future of AI-based cultural exchange, as well as strategies for deepening cultural partnerships between Korea and ASEAN states.

During their stay, the delegates are also set to meet with officials from major Korean cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Korea, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Leeum Museum of Art.