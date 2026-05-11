Kospi briefly nears 7,900 as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix hit fresh intraday highs

The South Korean benchmark Kospi is setting its sights on the 10,000-point milestone, as it jumped past 7,800 points for the first time during Monday trading, extending a blistering rally fueled by the artificial intelligence memory boom.

Amid the Kospi surging to a fresh high during trading, JPMorgan raised its bull-case target for the Kospi to 10,000 points, marking the first time for a projection of the milestone. The bank also lifted its base-case target to 9,000 and its bear-case scenario target to 6,000.

The global investment bank viewed "it remains appropriate to stay positioned for further upside and not preemptively anticipate a cycle-end" for AI-driven memory momentum, further highlighting that Korea remains its most preferred market in the region.

It also suggested non-memory sectors remain attractive, pointing to financial holding companies as key beneficiaries, backed by banks’ positive earnings momentum and improving corporate governance.

On the same day, Hyundai Motor Securities projected that the Kospi could climb as high as 12,000 under a bullish year-end scenario, while raising the target price to 9,750.

Earlier, NH Investment & Securities and Goldman Sachs had presented 9,000 as their target for the benchmark index, while Daishin Securities forecast 8,800 and Citigroup projected 8,500.

Meanwhile, the Kospi opened at 7,775.31, gaining 3.7 percent from the previous session, on the day. The benchmark stock index extended its gains to more than 4 percent, swiftly breaching the 7,800 mark in early trading.

After surging as high as 7,898.71, just shy of the 7,900 threshold, it stood at 7,896.55 as of 2:30 p.m., gaining 5.32 percent on-session.

Amid the sharp rally, bourse operator Korea Exchange activated a five-minute buy-side sidecar on the main bourse at 9:29 a.m., temporarily halting program-driven buy orders in Kospi futures.

A buying curb was triggered on the Kospi for the eighth time this year, just three trading sessions after the previous activation on May 6, when the index broke above the 7,000 threshold for the first time.

The combined market capitalization of Korea’s stock market also topped 7,000 trillion won ($4.74 trillion) for the first time, roughly two weeks after breaching the 6,000 trillion won mark on April 27.

Retail investors pushed the index higher, net purchasing shares amounting to 2.02 trillion won on the main board. Institutional investors also bought up 1.09 trillion won. Foreign investors were the sole net sellers, offloading 3.07 trillion won.

Large-cap tech shares jumped, tracking gains on Wall Street.

Samsung Electronics surged 7.17 percent to 287,750 won, while SK hynix jumped 15.42 percent to 1.946 million won, both hitting new intraday highs.

SK Square gained 8.93 percent to 1,196,000 won, while Hyundai Motors advanced 4.89 percent to 643,000 won.