2024 romantic comedy expands streaming reach following record-breaking international popularity

Byun Woo-seok’s hit K-drama “Lovely Runner” is set to arrive on Netflix on June 1.

In South Korea, the popular romantic comedy has so far been exclusively available on the local streaming platform Tving, but starting next month, it will also stream on Korean Netflix. Availability in international markets remains unconfirmed, with details beyond Korea yet to be disclosed.

"Lovely Runner," starring Byun and Kim Hye-yoon, became a breakout sensation during its original 16-episode run from April to May 2024. It generated significant global buzz, ranking No. 1 in over 130 countries on Rakuten Viki.

According to Mobile Index data, Tving recorded 2,500,010 hours of viewing on May 28, the day of the series finale, edging out Netflix’s 2,408,179 hours by some 90,000 hours. This marked a notable milestone in Korea, where Netflix is typically the dominant streaming platform, as it was surpassed in daily total viewing time.

Riding the wave of the drama’s massive popularity, Byun Woo-seok has seen a rapid rise to stardom, transitioning from relative domestic recognition to full-fledged breakout fame. Following his role in “Lovely Runner,” he has maintained star-level popularity, ranking No. 2 in TV-OTT drama cast buzz rankings for five consecutive weeks as of May 5.