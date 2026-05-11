Some regions could see thunderstorms, small hail

The stretch of sunny spring weather is expected to briefly give way to rain from Monday afternoon across most parts of the country, with thunderstorms and small hail forecast in some regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, rain is expected to begin across roughly the top two-thirds of the country, before expanding to South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island later in the day.

The rain will ease in most parts of the country by Tuesday afternoon, though some areas in South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island may continue to see rainfall into the evening.

Expected rainfall over the two-day period ranges from 5 to 10 millimeters in Seoul, Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province to 5 to 20 millimeters in southern Gyeonggi Province. Inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province are expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters of rain, while less than 5 millimeters is forecast along the province’s east coast.

Greater precipitation is expected across Daejeon, Sejong and the North and South Chungcheong provinces, where rainfall is forecast at 10 to 50 millimeters. Gwangju and the North and South Jeolla provinces are expected to receive 10 to 60 millimeters, while Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces could see 5 to 40 millimeters. About 5 millimeters of rain is expected on Ulleungdo and the Dokdo islets, while rainfall on Jeju Island may range between 5 and 40 millimeters.

The KMA warned that some regions could experience strong winds, thunder and lightning, while parts of the inland central regions may see small hail.

"We advise caution over possible damage to facilities and crops, as well as safety hazards caused by strong winds and hail," an official said.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures nationwide are expected to stay near or slightly above seasonal norms, with morning lows forecast at 9 to 14 degrees Celsius and daytime highs ranging from 20 to 26 degrees.

Temperatures in Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, are forecast to peak at 21 degrees Celsius during the day, while highs will reach 20 degrees in Incheon, 24 degrees in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and Daejeon, 26 degrees in Daegu, 25 degrees in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, and Gwangju, 22 degrees in Busan and 23 degrees on Jeju Island.

Seoul and Chuncheon are expected to see daytime highs of 21 degrees Celsius, while temperatures will rise to 20 degrees in Incheon, 24 degrees in Gangneung and Daejeon, 26 degrees in Daegu, 25 degrees in Jeonju and Gwangju, 22 degrees in Busan and 23 degrees on Jeju Island.

As rain moves in, fine dust levels remain in the “good” range across most parts of the country, with PM10 concentrations ranging from 18 to 29 micrograms per cubic meter and PM2.5 levels from 7 to 15, as of 11 a.m.