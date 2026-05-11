Taeyong of NCT will express himself fully in his first solo full album, “Wyld,” SM Entertainment said Monday.

The LP of 10 songs is slated to be released on May 18, including the titular experimental hip-hop tune. Spanning genres, Taeyong will articulate a range of feelings. Side track “Mermaid,” unveiled in advance at a solo concert in January, is a heartfelt confession toward his fans.

From Saturday to May 18, an exhibition in celebration of the album drop will run in Seoul, and on Saturday and Sunday, a listening session will be held in Seoul, offering fans a sneak peek at the forthcoming endeavor.