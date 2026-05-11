South Korea's largest hotel and resort operator is rebranding as Sono Trinity Group, a move it says is meant to knit its lodging business and recently acquired airline arm into a single travel company.

Daemyung Sono Group announced the change Monday, dropping the four-decade-old "Daemyung" prefix and adding "Trinity," the new identity for rebranding T'way Air, the low-cost carrier it took over last year.

The company operates resorts, condominiums and hotels across Korea under the Sono brand, including properties in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, and Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. T'way Air flies short- and medium-haul routes across Asia and has been expanding into longer-haul service to Europe.

Under its new name, the group aims to offer a continuous travel experience that links the flight and stay.

The announcement lands alongside the company's move into a new integrated headquarters in Magok-dong in western Seoul called Sono Trinity Commons. Teams that had been scattered across separate offices have been brought under one roof, which executives describe as the practical groundwork for closer coordination between the resort and airline businesses.

"This name change is a starting point, one that brings together the strengths of each business to create greater synergy and links one future under one name," said Chairman Seo Jun-hyeok.