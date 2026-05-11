Occult horror "The Shrine: Whispers of the Evil Spirit" has been set for a June 17 opening in Korea, Library Co. announced Monday.

Singer and actor Kim Jae-joong, known mononymously as Jaejoong, headlines the film as a shaman called to Kobe after three Korean college students disappear at an abandoned shrine there. Shot entirely on location in the Japanese port city, the film sets Korean occult traditions against a Japanese backdrop.

The role marks Jaejoong's first lead in a feature since 2012 action-comedy "Code Name: Jackal."

The 40-year-old got his start as a founding member of TVXQ, the SM Entertainment boy band that became one of the defining acts of 2000s K-pop.

After splitting from the group in 2010, Jaejoong co-founded the trio JYJ and has since built a sustained solo career across South Korea and Japan, where his Japanese-language albums have topped the Oricon chart multiple times.

He has also worked steadily across television, with credits including MBC's "Triangle" (2014), KBS2's "Spy" (2015) and MBN's "Bad Memory Eraser" (2024).

Jaejoong stars opposite Kong Sung-ha ("Through the Darkness," "Doctor Slump") and stage actor Ko Hoon-jeong, who makes his screen debut as a pastor drawn into the investigation.

Helming the project is Kazuyoshi Kumakiri, the Japanese filmmaker behind 2023's "Manhole," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Special section.

His road movie "Yoko" took three prizes at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival the same year, including best feature, best actress for Rinko Kikuchi and best screenplay.

"The Shrine" will screen exclusively at CGV theaters nationwide from June 17.