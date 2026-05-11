K-pop star and actress to reportedly headline Korean adaptation of acclaimed Japanese mystery drama

Lim Yoona of Girls' Generation is reportedly set to lead the Korean remake of the acclaimed Japanese drama "Unnatural."

First broadcast on Japan's TBS in 2018, "Unnatural" is a mystery medical drama that follows forensic pathologists as they uncover the truth behind suspicious deaths. Led by actress Satomi Ishihara, the series was both a ratings and critical success in Japan, winning six major honors at the 96th Television Drama Academy Awards, including best drama, best actress, best supporting actor, best screenplay and best director.

In 2022, Korean production companies Big Wave Entertainment and Neostory announced that they had acquired remake rights from TBS for a Korean adaptation.

In the new Korean remake series, Lim is reportedly expected to play a forensic pathologist at the Unnatural Death Investigation lab, the role originally portrayed by Ishihara in the Japanese series.

The project comes as Lim continues a streak of high-profile drama successes, following the popularity of JTBC’s "King the Land" and the global hit "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty."