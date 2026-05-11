South Korean stocks opened at a fresh record high Monday, easily breaching the 7,700-point mark, boosted by an extended rally of blue chip semiconductor shares, despite woes over the US-Iran peace deal at the risk of rupture.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at a fresh high of 7,775.31, up 277.31 points, or 3.7 percent.

The index nearly breached the 7,500-point threshold Friday, closing at a fresh peak of 7,498 points and continuing its record-breaking run.

The surge came even after US President Donald Trump said he cannot accept Iran's peace offer, renewing concerns over the Middle Eastern crisis, as major chipmakers here kicked off bullish tracking an overnight gain on Wall Street.

On Friday (local time), major US stock indexes closed higher, driven by a surge in chip and AI shares.

Micron soared 15.49 percent, AMD jumped 11.44 percent, and Nvidia rose 1.75 percent. (Yonhap)