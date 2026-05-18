진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

BTS’ Jungkook featured in US educational book series for children

기사 요약: 방탄소년단(BTS) 멤버 정국이 미국 초등학생 대상 교육 도서 시리즈 ‘브레인 캔디 북스’에 한국 가수로는 처음으로 포함돼, 그의 어린 시절과 음악 여정, 글로벌 영향력 등이 소개된다.

[1] Jungkook of BTS has been selected as the subject of a US educational book series for elementary school students, becoming the first Korean singer to be featured in the publication.

subject: 주제

feature: 특별히 포함하다

[2] According to Capstone, the book’s publisher, Jungkook will appear in the 2026 edition of the “Brain Candy Books” series, which introduces influential public figures to young readers through accessible educational content.

accessible: 이해하기 쉬운

[3] The series has previously featured internationally recognized figures including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lionel Messi. Other figures Capstone plans to introduce this year include Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

recognized: 인정된

[4] Capstone added that the book will cover Jungkook’s childhood, his musical journey and his personal philosophy. The company described him as one of BTS’ defining figures and praised his vocal abilities and versatility as an artist.

cover: 다루다, 덮다

defining: 주요한

versatility: 다재다능

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10732284

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638