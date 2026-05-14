진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Living with a pet in Korea

기사 요약: 한국에서 반려동물을 키우려면 검역, 등록, 맹견 규제, 아파트 규정 등 여러 법적 규정을 따라야 한다.

[1] Pets are becoming an increasingly common part of life in Korea, but living with an animal here comes with rules that foreign residents should know before bringing one into the country, adopting one locally or moving into an apartment.

common: 흔한

adopt: 입양하다

[2] Government data showed that a record 29.2 percent of the population had a pet in 2025, reflecting the growing place of companion animals in Korean households.

reflect: 반영하다

companion: 동반자

[3] But pet ownership also involves requirements on quarantine, animal registration, safety measures, housing rules and designated “fierce dog” breeds.

quarantine: 검역

fierce: 맹렬한, 사나운

[4] Bringing a pet to Korea requires several government-mandated steps in addition to the basic arrangements for air travel, such as securing an approved carrier and checking airline rules on the number and type of animals allowed on board.

mandated: 법에 규정된

on board: 탑승한

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10732002

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638