A seven-member team of South Korean officials has completed an on-site investigation into the recent explosion and fire aboard an HMM-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, and the results are under review, a presidential official said Sunday.

The inspection began after the HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., was towed from the strait to a port in Dubai on Friday.

"We have received the preliminary results of the on-site inspection," the official said. "We will provide answers after relevant agencies review and assess the findings on the cause of the fire."

The explosion occurred Monday, the same day the United States launched "Project Freedom" to help guide stranded vessels through the strait amid the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.

The government has maintained a cautious stance on the cause amid conflicting claims about whether the incident was the result of an Iranian attack or an internal malfunction.

The inspection team, made up of three inspectors affiliated with the oceans ministry and four forensic specialists from the National Fire Agency, reportedly analyzed the ship's voyage data recorder and security camera footage in addition to interviewing crew members.

There were 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans.

The fire was extinguished by the crew about four hours after it broke out. (Yonhap)