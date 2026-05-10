Airbnb is offering discounted stays in Korea to the K-pop boy group Seventeen's official fan club Carat in partnership with Hybe.

Carat members can download the coupon through Weverse, Hybe's global fan platform, until June 21. The discount runs up to 7 percent of the booking total, capped at 20,000 won per reservation, and applies to bookings of 200,000 won or more. Check-in and check-out dates must be between June 14 and June 28.

The promotion is timed around Seventeen's 10th anniversary fan meeting, "Seventeen in Carat Land," scheduled for June 20-21 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

This is not the first collaboration between Airbnb and Hybe. Earlier collaborations include themed experiences in Seoul, Los Angeles and Tokyo tied to the group's "The City" concert series last year, and "Cortis' Secret Space in Seoul" with Cortis, another K-pop boy group under Hybe, earlier this month.

In May, Airbnb presented findings from its latest global study, "Korea Calling: How K-Culture Is Driving a New Generation of Travelers into Korea." According to the company's survey, 94 percent of respondents said K-culture had influenced their interest in visiting Korea, while 75 percent identified it as a key or primary motivator.

"This partnership is meaningful in that it helps fans book accommodations and plan their travel more conveniently when visiting Korea for K-pop events," said Seo Ga-yeon, country manager of Airbnb Korea.