2,777 schools abroad operate Korean language classes as of end-2025, Education Ministry data shows

The number of overseas schools offering Korean-language classes has surged by more than 50 percent in the past four years, in line with growing interest in Korean culture and studying in Korea.

A total of 2,777 overseas schools were operating Korean-language classes as of the end of 2025, up 64 percent from 1,806 in 2021, according to Education Ministry data submitted to Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the ruling Democratic Party, released Sunday.

The number has increased annually, jumping from 1,928 in 2022 to 2,154 in 2023 and 2,526 in 2024.

The ministry's data covers overseas primary and secondary schools that offer Korean either as part of their regular curriculum or through after-school programs. Korean education centers and overseas diplomatic missions compile the figures.

Also, the number of students enrolled in Korean language programs at those schools has climbed steadily, with the number of elementary, middle and high school students learning Korean surging from 170,563 in 2021 to 236,089 in 2025.

The number of countries with schools offering Korean language education also rose from 42 in 2021 to 47 in 2025.

Over the past year, Uzbekistan saw the largest increase, with 68 additional schools introducing Korean language programs. It was followed by Sri Lanka with 43 new schools, Vietnam with 37, the Philippines with 26, Brazil with 24 and the United States with 21.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin pledged expanded support for Korean-language education during his visits to Vietnam and the Philippines in March, where a strong interest in Korean culture has led to high demand for language education.

However, countries such as the Czech Republic, Italy, Norway, Georgia, Ethiopia, Moldova and Turkmenistan had only one school offering Korean classes, according to the data.

The ministry cited the continued global spread of Korean culture and increasing interest in studying in Korea as key factors behind the rise. It also noted government-backed support measures, including financial assistance for program operations, textbook distribution and teacher training initiatives for local educators.

The ministry pointed to promotional initiatives and educational partnerships spearheaded by Korean education centers overseas.

Rep. Kim echoed that the global popularity of Korean culture and continued government support fueled the uptick in Korean-language programs abroad.

There is already a government-funded program supporting Korean-language education in overseas primary and secondary schools. Although the budget was slightly cut in 2025, it increased again this year, and continued support will be necessary,” he said.