OB Beer said Sunday its parent company, AB InBev, was named as the creative marketer of the year for 2026 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Presented annually since 1992, the award recognizes companies that drive brand innovation and business growth through creative marketing.

AB InBev earned the title after winning 37 awards at last year’s festival. The company previously received the honor in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first company in Cannes Lions history to win three times.

Cannes Lions said award-winning AB InBev campaigns last year came from 10 countries across 15 categories, underscoring the brewer’s global marketing reach.

The company was also named the world’s most effective marketer for four consecutive years by the Effie Index, which measures marketing effectiveness and business impact.

According to Kantar BrandZ, eight of the world’s 10 most valuable beer brands are owned by AB InBev, with Corona ranked No. 1 for a second straight year.

“AB InBev has built a system where creativity is embedded into the company’s core culture and directly tied to business growth,” Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cook said.

AB InBev Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said the award reflects the company’s long-term focus on building brands consumers love through creativity-driven marketing.