US President Donald Trump said Friday that "I love South Korea," despite his earlier show of displeasure over a lack of support by Seoul and other allies for the United States' military operation against Iran.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, soon after Seoul and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to advance shipbuilding cooperation as part of last year's bilateral trade and investment agreement.

"I love South Korea," he said in response to a reporter's question about his social media post on Monday that Iran fired at a South Korean-operated cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz -- a claim that Tehran has denied.

Trump's remarks marked a shift in tone given that he has shown displeasure over South Korea and other allies not acceding to his appeal for their naval assistance to help reopen the strait, such as providing warships to escort merchant vessels through the crucial waterway.

Last month, Trump said that South Korea was "not helpful" to the US despite America having stationed its troops "in harm's way" in the Asian country, which he stressed is located "right next to" North Korea's nuclear force.

Commenting on the Korean-operated vessel hit by an explosion in the strait, Trump said that it was "shot at" after deciding to "go it alone" and that it is time for South Korea to join a mission to free up shipping through the strait effectively choked off by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

In a positive development for cooperation between Seoul and Washington, the two countries inked the MOU on shipbuilding cooperation as Seoul has committed to help revitalize the US shipbuilding sector as part of the two countries' trade deal.

Seoul has pledged to invest $150 billion in the US shipbuilding sector under the trade deal that committed the Asian country to investing a total of $350 billion in the US with an annual cap of $20 billion. (Yonhap)