A vibrant evening of Maori storytelling in Seoul on Thursday amplified shared values of heritage, ancestry, and community with values.

Maori are the Indigenous people of New Zealand, descended from East Polynesian voyagers who arrived in canoe migrations in the 14th century.

Through rhythmic chants, synchronized movement, and traditional songs, the Hiwa Crew, a troupe from New Zealand brought elements of Te Ao Maori—the Maori world of language, spirituality, and living tradition—to Seoul.

Opening the evening, the Embassy of New Zealand in Seoul described the performance as a celebration of Aotearoa New Zealand’s core values of respect, culture, and community.

The troupe showcased Maori concepts such as mana (dignity), kaitiakitanga (guardianship), and manaakitanga (hospitality), expressed through music, movement, ceremonial performance, and oral storytelling traditions.

In her remarks, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Dawn Bennet described 'kapa haka' as more than a stage performance, calling it a living cultural tradition that preserves history, language, and identity across generations.

“Through kapa haka, Maori communities affirm their connection to the land of Aotearoa New Zealand, to their ancestors and to one another,” Bennett said.

She said the evening’s performance blended “strength and precision” with “grace and unity,” as haka carried intensity, discipline, and ancestral spirit, while waiata expressed warmth, harmony, and deep emotional storytelling rooted in heritage.

Bennett also drew cultural parallels between Maori and Korean traditions, highlighting a shared reverence for ancestry, respect for elders, and a strong sense of community identity.

South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo linked the Korea-New Zealand cultural exchange to broader bilateral cooperation in film, creative industries, and people-to-people engagement.

Yeo said Korean audiences had long admired New Zealand’s dramatic landscapes through cinema, while younger New Zealanders were increasingly engaging with Korean films, television, and popular culture.

“If you combine the beauty of New Zealand and its filming environment with Korea’s creative storytelling talent, I think we have a winning formula,” Yeo said.

While the evening centered on culture and performance, Yeo also underlined the wider partnership between the two countries, describing New Zealand as a “like-minded partner” committed to free trade, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order.

South Korea and New Zealand implemented a free trade agreement in 2015 and have since expanded cooperation into digital trade and regional economic initiatives.

“Beyond economic ties, I hope cultural exchanges like today will continue to expand,” Yeo said, referring to the Maori concept of kotahitanga, meaning unity and solidarity.

The chanting and Maori words mesmerized the minister, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and journalists, many experiencing it for the first time, making it a memorable cultural encounter.