Disney's "Frozen" has unveiled the principal cast for its Korean premiere, with three actors each set to share the roles of sisters Elsa and Anna when the musical opens Aug. 13 at Charlotte Theatre in Seoul.

Jeong Sun-ah, Jung Yu-ji and Min Kyung-ah will alternate as Elsa, while Park Jin-joo, Hong Geum-bi and Choi Ji-hye take on Anna. Cha Yoon-hae and Shin Jae-beom will play Kristoff, Kim Won-bin and Hwang Geon-ha are to share the role of Hans and Jung Won-young, Han Gyu-jung and Lee Chang-ho will perform as Olaf.

The Korean staging is produced by S&Co and Disney Theatrical Group, presented by Frozen Cultural Industry, Lotte Culture Works and Clip Service. It follows "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" as Disney Theatrical's third major Korean-language production.

Associate director Adrian Sarple, who oversaw the audition process, said casting prioritized the bond between the sisters. "What matters most is the genuine chemistry between Elsa and Anna. That relationship is the core of 'Frozen,'" he said, adding that Korean performers showed an instinctive ability to convey the story persuasively.

Having premired on Broadway in 2018, "Frozen" features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with the book by Jennifer Lee.

After the Seoul performances, another run is scheduled for 2027 at Busan's Dream Theatre.