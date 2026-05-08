Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation will drop a solo single on Friday, said agency Pacific Music Group.

Single “Summer’s Not Over” is a prerelease from her upcoming solo studio album, and comes ten years after her first solo set in Korea, EP “I Just Wanna Dance.”

Her latest solo work overall is digital single “Run For Your Life” which came out in the US in 2019.

The new single is the beginning of the project that marks her decadelong solo career.

It also is the first step she is taking since she married actor Byun Yo-han, becoming the first member of the idol group to tie the knot, and signing with Pacific Music Group.