Online post calling for ban on paid priority ride tickets at amusement parks sparks debate over consumer rights and fairness

Free pass tickets at amusement parks that allow visitors to skip long lines for rides have come under fire after a social media post urging the president to ban the system went viral.

The post uploaded on Children’s Day to the online used car community Bobaedream reads, “I went to an amusement park and got really irritated because of people using magic passes. I had been waiting in line for an hour, but they kept cutting ahead of me. It felt like people were paying for the right to cut in line.”

"Magic passes" refers to paid tickets introduced in 2006 by Lotte World, one of the most popular theme parks in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. The tickets give users access to designated fast track lines for popular attractions and are sold in four different options depending on the number and type of rides included, with prices ranging from 54,000 won to 80,000 won ($36 to $54).

Another major amusement park, Everland, also offers a similar service called “Plan-it,” with prices ranging from 30,000 won to 80,000 won.

The writer of the post, who identified herself as a mother raising an elementary school student, argued that the free pass system could send the wrong message to children.

“My child pointed to the people in the free pass line and asked why they were skipping the line. Showing children that people can become more comfortable simply by paying more money did not seem educationally appropriate,” she wrote.

She also called on President Lee Jae-myung to ban such priority systems at local amusement parks, arguing that they leave ordinary people feeling deprived.

The debate surrounding free passes at local amusement parks has repeatedly flared up, especially during holiday seasons, with some tickets even being resold at inflated prices on secondhand trading platforms.

Supporters argue that the system is a natural outcome of capitalism, while critics say paying for the right to skip lines is morally questionable.

“Buying time with money is a natural form of consumption in a capitalist society. The system is not much different from business class seats on airplanes. The government should not interfere in how private companies operate,” one user wrote on Threads.

Others, however, point to the unique nature of amusement parks as spaces primarily designed for families and children.

“We need to consider children’s perspective. At school, kids are taught about order, waiting their turn and consideration for others, but in real life they witness rules being broken through money. It may be a reality they learn eventually, but it is still sad that children are made to feel relative deprivation in a place that sells childhood dreams,” another user wrote.