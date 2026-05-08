A guest at a Sokcho hotel was alarmed when a stranger entered their room after taking a key card from an unlocked front desk drawer, according to news reports, raising concerns about security at unstaffed hotels.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 18, when a drunk guest used the key card to enter an occupied room.

The occupants, startled by the intrusion, went to the front desk but found no staff on duty because the hotel uses an kiosk-based check-in system after midnight.

The hotel's security footage later revealed another guest taking the room key card from a front desk drawer.

Reports explained that the guest had left their own key card in their room and, while drunk, confused the room numbers and took the wrong card from the drawer.

“The fact that a third party could take a room key from the front desk and open another guest’s room shows weak security management,” the affected guest was quoted as saying.

Hotel officials acknowledged issues with the front desk drawer lock but stated that further compensation beyond a refund would be difficult, as the incident resulted from the actions of the guest who had mistakenly taking the wrong key card.

A hotel official added that the drawer lock has been upgraded.

Meanwhile, the Sokcho city government has urged the hotel to strengthen its safety management measures and prevent similar incidents, according to news reports.